Alleged Dollar Video: Group wants Tinubu to distance his govt from Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to distance his administration from giving any appointment to former governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state due to the alleged Dollar bribe video in order to save the International image of the country.

The call was made by Kabiru Dakata, Lead Convener of the Movement Against Corruption in Nigeria (MACIN) at Press a Conference in Kano on Sunday.

The Movement also called on the International Police (InterPol), Immigration department as well as the concerned Nigerian security agencies to ensure they put an eye on the former governor to stop him from escaping from Nigeria.

“We call on the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to respect the laws of the land including the Kano State Anti-Corruption law, and submit himself for investigation so as to allow justice to take its course.

“This delay tactic he is using will indicate that he is indirectly admitting the allegation but does not want to be investigated.

“We call on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to not allow anybody with corruption allegations to use the image of his brand new administration as a hiding place to sabotage investigation and prosecution.

“In addition to this, we appeal to Mr. President to distance his cabinet from people like Ganduje so that the international community will not tag Nigeria as fantastically Corrupt.

“We call on the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the Nigerian Immigration Service, and all other relevant agencies to put the former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, on close watch so that he should not run from the country before the investigation” the Lead Convener stated.

Earlier in his speech, the Convener stated that the alleged Dollar bribe matter had been on since 2018 but had not seen the light of the day due to the immunity enjoyed by the former governor. The Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PICACC) of Kano state under Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, had recently reopened the case and invited Ganduje for investigation.