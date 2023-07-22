Alleged Dollar Video: Falana confirms accepting brief against Ganduje

Femi Falana

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Femi Falana SAN has confirmed accepting a brief from the Kano anti-graft agency, Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PICACC), seeking his services against former governor Abdullahi Ganduje on the viral alleged Dollar Video case.

He confirmed this to the Vanguard newspaper Saturday morning in a chat through WhatsApp.

Earlier, the Kano anti-graft umpire had hinted to newsmen through its counsel Usman Umar Fari on Friday, that the case was adjourned by the presiding judge, Justice A.M Liman and that they would engage the services of Femi Falana SAN.

“Mr Femi Falana SAN has been engaged by the Anti-Graft agency to lead its counsel.

“The case was adjourned because the counsel to the Applicant informed the court that he was not ready. He wanted to respond to the processes served to him, hence it was adjourned to the 25 of July 2023 for hearing” the counsel stated.

Responding, Falana SAN, said he confirmed acceptance of the brief. However, he did not explain any further as to what informed his decision to which he said it is not right for him to be asked.

“I confirmed my acceptance of the brief.

“It is not right to ask me to inform you what informed my decision to accept a brief!” He stated.