Alleged Dollar bribe: ‘Call for Tinubu, Ganduje separation mere gimmicks’

Tinubu (L) and Ganduje (R)

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The immediate past administration in Kano state has dismissed as mere gimmickry, a call by one Kabiru Dakata, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should distance himself from the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba responded to the call by the Movement Against Corruption (MACIN), Sunday in Kano describing the Lead Convener Dakata, as being funded to discredit Ganduje in the eyes of Nigerians.

“Dakata who has been a card carrying member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and now the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has always been hiding under the guise of his ‘brief case’ Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) which he used to attack the former administration in the state.

“Dakata was recently in the media desperately seeking attention and possible appointment in the NNPP government in Kano.

“His now open romance with the NNPP government discredits him even from his assumed position as an analyst on current affairs where he features in programmes by radio stations to discredit the former administration in the state.

“These shameful acts amount to jeopardizing the operations of genuine NGOs and called on unsuspecting members of the public particularly the NGO’s community to watch out for people who are being paid to operate fake organisations in order to discredit individuals, governments or organisations.

“Dakata was recently ‘sponsored’ to appear on Arise TV to justify the NNPP’s demolition spree in Kano” he stated.

Garba also recalled that similar scenario played itself in 2019 when fake NGOs sprang up from nowhere to discredit the polls by sharing fake pictures of violence during the Kano gubernatorial elections, as well as in 2023 when fake election observers were discovered to be members of the NNPP.

“During the sponsored press briefing, Dakata was also said to have called for the intervention of the Interpol after a court has restrained the police and other security agencies from arresting or harassing the former governor.

“President Tinubu and Ganduje were two leaders sharing the same vision and experience about governance and development which was why they go together.

The former commissioner added that despite all efforts to put a wedge between them and scuttle Ganduje’s chances of getting political appointment from the President, the duo have always been together, even as now they are currently in Guinea Bissau attending an ECOWAS Summit” the former Commissioner stated.