Alleged $800M mismanagement: Probe, rescue Ogoni cleanup, MOSOP urges Tinubu

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

MOVEMENT for Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to probe the alleged reckless mismanagement of over $ 800 million allocated for Ogoni cleanup, Rivers state, in seven years.

The call by MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, also pushed for the dissolution of all governing structures of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), the body supervising Ogoni Cleanup, pending the conclusion of the envisaged investigations.

Nsuke speaking in Ban Ogoi, Tai Local Government area of Rivers State, alleged, “In the past seven years, HYPREP has been severely decimated. Emphatically, we state that over $ 200 million cannot be accounted for in HYPREP.

“The organisation has been looted to death and it will only be immoral for the government to be silent over such monumental fraud. MOSOP expects President Tinubu to dissolve all governing structures of HYPREP, halt funding for the organisation and order a probe into its finances while a re-organisation is pending.”

He jabbed former President Mohammadu Buhari for initiating an inconclusive probe into activities of HYPREP, just as he raised questions over some NGN180Billion approved for the agency, just three weeks to end of Buhari’s administration, asserting such approvals raise red flags.

“Three weeks to expiration of President Buhari’s tenure, over NGN180 Billion was approved for HYPREP. The timing raised some red flags and reinforces our suspicion that such requests from the environment ministry and subsequent approvals could not have been made in good faith

“The only way we, Ogoni people, can begin to have some confidence in the cleanup is that it has to be conducted transparently. People cannot spend over $800 million and Ogoni people will not get water nor are people compensated for livelihood losses”, he added.

HYPREP was established 2016 to implement UNEP recommendations on the Ogoni environment. The recommendations, amongst others, highlighted massive pollution affecting lands, waters and the health of the people.

In 2017, the Governing Council of HYREP approved an integrated water project for the Ogoni region, hur this is yet to take off despite being described as an emergency in the said UNEP report.

Nsuke added, “There also has been no compensation for people whose livelihoods have been destroyed by decades of oil pollution, not to talk of the thousands sent to early graves due to pollution related diseases including cancers, poisoning, and other complications.

“A recent analysis in a government hospital had revealed that 80 percent of people with growths in the mouth which can degenerate into cancers are coming from the Ogoni region.

“The government agency responsible for the cleanup has received over $800 Billion between 2016 to date. It’s operations have been lacking in transparency and it has failed to account for its expenditure during the period.”