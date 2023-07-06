Allege security threat: Nasarawa APC demands arrest of LG Chairman

…urges 10 Assembly members – elect to avail self for inauguration

…denies court order restraining 14 members, Speaker Balarabe

By David Odama

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress Stakeholders Forum, Thursday demanded the arrest of Hon. Samuel Akala, the former Chairman of Karu Local Government and other acclaimed APC concerned stakeholders in order to avert looming security threat being perpetrated by the group.

The APC stakeholders Forum said the arrest had become imperative in order to ascertain the identity of the anonymous Chairman claiming to represent the All Progressives Congress stakeholders in the State.

The State Chairman, Council of APC Stakeholders Forum, Dr Kassim Muhammed Kassim called for the arrest while addressing in Lafia.

According to Dr Kassim, the forum of APC stakeholders have noticed a string of press conferences held by those he described as faceless group using the party’s name and forum for impersonation.

“I kindly request the arrest of the Leader of the anonymous group responsible for perpetuating security threat and routing for breach of peace through series of this Press conference to implicate the Governor unjustly., while their main mission is to create tribal and religious crises in the State.

“Their actions are solely aimed at causing unrest and defaming, and we urgently appeal for their apprehension, as there is no legitimate organization bearing that name in our State.

“I want to set the records straight that there is no group like Concerned Nasarawa APC Stakeholders known to anybody in Nasarawa State, the only existing one known to everybody is the one headed by Dr Kassim, which is APC Stakeholders Forum.

“I challenge Hon Samuel Akala to come down to Lafia, the state capital to hold those malicious and mischievous press conference rather than hiding in neighbouring Abuja to dish out press statement.

“Let me therefore said that it is inconceivable for any responsible and genuine APC stakeholder to endorse a proposed PDP Speakership candidate in an APC State like Nasarawa State as done by the so-called APC Concern Stakeholders,” Kassim declared.

According to the former member of the state Assembly, the Concern APC Stakeholders was not recognize by either the party or the Government of Nasarawa State as such have no authority to speak on any issue in the state.

“It is essential to note that the alleged group, purportedly led by the acclaimed Concern APC stakeholders, comprises individuals who hold no official status or recognition in Nasarawa State. Their actions and statements should be regarded as nothing more than attempts to gain unwarranted attention and spread falsehoods.

“Furthermore, we feel compelled to address the baseless accusations and slanderous assaults directed at the Chief Judge and our esteemed Governor, which are evidently motivated by personal agenda rather than genuine concerns.

He said that Hon Daniel Ogazi group has only 10 members while urging the public not to be misled by the group claim that they have 13 members in Ogazi group.

“Furthermore, it is equally important to draw the attention of members of the public that the Hon Daniel Ogazi group has only 10 members

“Because there is a case coming up this month at the Federal High Court in Lafia, filed by Hon Daniel Ogazi’s team. Another case pending till October 12, filed by the same team at the Federal high court Abuja.

“In all the courts proceedings both in Lafia and Abuja has not place a restraining order banning the Balarabe 14 members from sitting, the Nasarawa Assembly, the Government of Nasarawa State and the APC as a party have not received such order,” he said .

On the issue of salaries, Hon Kassim said there is no authority or law that says members who are not inaugurated should be paid salaries.

“As long as the law is concerned, the 10 members elect led by Daniel Ogazi are not yet inaugurated, they will not be paid untill they present themselves for inauguration,” he added

“We urge the Hon Daniel Ogazi led 10 members to accept defeat and return to the Assembly for effective representation and not for a leadership struggle,” Kassim said.