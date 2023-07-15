All year-round pasture devt projects, panacea to farmer-herder conflicts — FG

….Nigeria gets $70m grass export order from UAE- Pasture

….wants FG to rehabilitate grazing reserves to reduce herder-farmer clashes

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The Federal Government, Thursday, maintained that pasture development projects and programmes remain a panacea to farmer-herder conflicts, cattle rustling, and other critical issues across the country.

Speaking during the 2nd National Pasture Planting Day, NPPD, held in Dafara community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe who was represented by the Director, Federal Cooperatives Department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Engr Jubril Abubakar, said it has become imperative to focus on pasture projects and investment in the livestock subsector for lasting peace between herders and crop farmers, and boosting of livestock production.

Umakhihe in his keynote address also pointed out the objectives of NPPD, which according to him was first commemorated on June 28,2022 at Paikon-Kore Grazing Reserve in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, by the immediate past Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, and declared the date as the National Pasture Planting Day, NPPD.

The declaration of a NPPD was basically to achieve the goal of the National Pastures Development Programme, NAPDEP, which is focused on the promotion of production of forage for all year-round livestock feeding and export.

The objectives of NAPDEP include: Providing an enabling environment and support for sustainable all-year-round pasture production; Encouraging private entrepreneurs to venture into commercial pasture/fodder production; Training and capacity building on pasture production processing and marketing; Promote sedentarization, and ensure adequate feed and water; and Peaceful co-existence between crop and livestock farms.

He said: “Pastures Development plays an important role in the livestock industry because it is an economic source of livestock feed, it reduces labour requirements, controls erosion and builds soil fertility. Pastures provide a means of intensifying feeds production for livestock use, which can be used to supplement the diet of livestock and also the sole feed source.

“Thus, this will cause an improvement in milk production, a cheaper source of feed, access to dry-season grazing reserves, healthier livestock, improved performance and productivity for livestock and easier livestock management for better security of livestock.

“As part of Federal Government’s concerted efforts in transforming the livestock industry, it is imperative to know that this programme is coming up at the right time, because it will address several issues presently faced by the country due to food insecurity, increased crop farmers/pastoralist clashes, cattle rustling among other critical issues.

“This programme will emphasize fodder availability throughout the year, including during drought periods and this will drastically lessen herders’ conflicts within the country.”

Meanwhile, the National President, National Association for Livestock Feeds Producers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria, NAFLiPPMON, Muhammad Ali Baba, disclosed that the United Arab Emirates, UAE, has order for grass worth $70 million from Nigeria, which currently they are working on to meet the demand within four months.

Baba said the livestock subsector is not about beef and milk production but grass production, which is the heart of the livestock value chain, because without pasture there cannot be livestock subsector.

He also described the livestock value as a money-spinner, hence it is high time President Bola Tinubu, focuses on holistic development of the livestock value chain with dedicated funds, because it has the potential to create 3 million jobs annually, and will stop the current killings and destruction of property orchestrated by herder-farmer clashes.

He said: “Agriculture is very elastic, and of course livestock is part of it. There are opportunities not only for job creation, and of course, obliterating the farmer-herder crisis, but even for exports.

“As we speak, one of our main partners who is also a partner and consultant to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Community Development Initiative, CDI, has an order for the export of grass called galleries-Guyana, worth $17 million in the first instance, and this is a niche we are trying to explore.

“And once we are able to establish that Nigerians will be able to realize not only we are able to develop the sector, but can also readily earn additional foreign exchange from this sector, and this order of $70 million worth of grass is from the United Arab Emirates.

“We are expected to deliver it starting from the next four months and once it is established. We are usually supposed to harvest twice a year, but where there is irrigation it can be three or four times harvest.

“For this particular project, we are targeting 1000 hectares in a location called Mokwa Ranch, which is an old ranch established by the Northern Nigerian Government, which we are trying to rehabilitate while using it as a pilot.”

Also, the elated village head of the Dafara Community, Peter Yunusa Umar, said it is a laudable initiative led by the Federal Government and implemented by the private sector.

Umar said the initiative will go a long way to solve the conflict between farmers and herders in the area, and said it should be replicated in other parts of the country.

“I am happy about this programme because it can make peace between farmers and herders if they continue planting grasses, it will reduce conflict between herdsmen and farmers,” he said.