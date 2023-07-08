Aliko Dangote: On dangers of luxurious living

By Juliet Ebirim

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has emphasized the need for young people to be focused on business growth and development, rather than living a life of luxury.

Dangote, in a recent interview revealed that while some members of his staff have houses abroad which they use as holiday homes, he has none.

His words: “A lot of people even the younger ones, need to be very careful, because one of the biggest issues with us Africans, is that we spend our projected incomes.

“Once you start doing business and the business is doing well, rather than to keep investing in the business, you start spending money and thinking that the profit will continue to come.

“There are ups and downs in business so you need to be very focused. Living a life of luxury will affect your business.

“I don’t have any holiday home anywhere; I don’t have a house anywhere, but I know people who work for me have houses in London. But I don’t,” he stated.