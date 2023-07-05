Alessia Russo joins Arsenal on free transfer from Man Utd

England striker Alessia Russo has completed a move to Arsenal on a free transfer following her exit from Manchester United this summer.

United rejected two world-record bids from Arsenal in January, with the second offer reported to be close to £500,000.

Russo, prior to the completion of the transfer, refused several contract extension offers from United and left the club after three years.

“I want to win trophies – as does everyone in this club,” said Russo.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in and grow as a player. It’s a new challenge and a new environment.

“I think the growth of the women’s game has been incredible, but particularly at a club like Arsenal.

“The sellout against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium last season was fantastic. I’m just really excited to be part of this club.”

The Euro 2022 winner, who is in the England squad for the Women’s World Cup this month, becomes Arsenal’s third signing this summer following the arrivals of defender Amanda Ilestedt from Paris St-Germain and striker Cloe Lacasse from Benfica.