Alaro City, Epe celebrates cultural heritage 

By Onyeka Ezike, edited by Osa Amadi

The streets of Epe, Lagos, came alive with vibrant colors, music and jubilation at the highly anticipated Ojude Oba Epe Festival 2023.

The annual festival, renowned for its cultural significance and community spirit, lived up to its reputation, attracting thousands of Epe residents, friends and visitors from near and far to celebrate the rich heritage of Epeland.

Alaro City, Lagos’s new city, proudly supported and participated in the Ojude Oba Epe Festival, demonstrating its commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Alaro City’s involvement added an extra dimension of excitement to the event, with a range of engaging exhibitions, art displays and culinary experiences that celebrated the region’s cultural richness.

The Ojude Oba Epe Festival provides a unique opportunity for the people of Epe to pay homage to their monarch, His Royal Majesty Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe, and showcases the diversity of their cultures. This year’s festivities were nothing short of spectacular, with participants donning traditional attires, dazzling the streets with their colorful regalia and proudly demonstrating their cultural pride.

As always, cultural performances took center stage during the festival, with dancers and drummers showcasing their remarkable talents and passing down age-old traditions to the younger generation. Spectators were treated to an array of captivating performances.

“We were honored to be part of the Ojude Oba Epe Festival 2023, an event that holds deep cultural significance for the people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. The festival provided a wonderful platform for us to showcase our commitment to preserving heritage and supporting cultural initiatives that celebrate the diversity of this great community,” said Yomi Ademola, Managing Director of Alaro City.

The success of the Ojude Oba Epe Festival 2023 would not have been possible without the support and participation of the local community, visitors, and various organizations. The festival truly embodies the spirit of unity, fostering a strong sense of pride in cultural identity and heritage.