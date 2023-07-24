Al Hilal’s interest in Aleksandr Mitrovic sparks fall-out with Fulham

The interest of Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal’s in striker Aleksandr Mitrovic has sparked a fall-out between Fulham and their top goalscorer from last season.

Mitrovic, according to a report in Sky Sports, had reluctantly boarded their flight to the USA for pre-season.

He has reportedly told relatives he will not play for Fulham again after the decision-makers slapped a £52m price tag on him.

Mitrovic, who was considering staying away from the club tour of America, was convinced by agent Pini Zahavi and PFA representatives to join the squad as they departed for the United States on Thursday.

However, it is understood Mitrovic is angry at being priced out of a move having been the subject of two failed bids from Al Hilal.

Mitrovic’s agent has urged Tony Khan to lower his value to somewhere between £35m and £45m.

Marco Silva has turned down an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli and insisted he retains “total commitment” to Fulham.

The Portuguese was to be offered £40m for a two-year deal to become the club’s new manager.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League Summer Series match against Brentford, live on Sky Sports, Silva confirmed he had informed his current employers of his decision although did not disclose that he had turned down Al Ahli.

“I answered for my club and I will not talk about this situation,” he said. “I didn’t come here to talk about offers and the situation.

“I told you before and I’ll repeat again, I don’t need to say many words here. I’ve showed my commitment to this football club. My commitment to the football club is total.”