AKWABA: CAF unveils Côte d’Ivoire 2023 AFCON Mascot

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Organising committee of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in collaboration with the host government, Côte d’Ivoire and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), have unveiled the official mascot for Africa’s biggest football competition on Friday night.

The football body announced the unveiling in a press release on their official website.

The unveiling took place in Abidjan, capital city of Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire) as CAF introduced the official mascot named “AKWABA” to the football loving Ivorians during an event.

The event signified the commencement of the 190-day countdown to the kick off of Africa’s biggest football competition as the opening match of the upcoming AFCON will be played on 13th January, 2024.

The selection, which represents the Ivorian identity and was inspired by the country’s iconic elephant as well as its significance, was explained in the press release made available on CAF official website.

The statement reads: “AKWABA, a word derived from a local Ivorian language meaning welcome, encapsulates essential values that make it a powerful symbol of the competition: hospitality, friendship, generosity, and team spirit.

“The Mascot offers an authentic experience of Ivorian hospitality, connects with fans, players, and nations, and celebrates the spirit of teamwork by promoting cooperation, mutual respect, and fair play.

“As the official image of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, representing the Ivorian identity and draws inspiration from the country’s iconic elephant, Akwaba is now the face of the competition.”

The body also explained the journey of selecting ‘Akwaba’ as the official mascot for the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire.

The statement added: “Just over a year ago, an open and inclusive competition was organised to allow all talented individuals to express themselves and create the mascot for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

“The top three winners of the competition were: KOUADIO N’Guessan Raoul Frédéric (1st place), COULIBALY Kixa Pemanh Mamadou (2nd place), and BROU Blah (3rd place).”