Akwa-Ibom: Display integrity, don’t sabotage election tribunal, HURIWA urges UNIUYO

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA



Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Tuesday, urged the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, to display integrity by not playing a part in distorting the legal processes of the election tribunal in Akwa-Ibom state.



Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, condemned in strongest terms the alleged acts of desperation by UNIUYO.



However, HURIWA reiterated its concerns not only for Senator Bassey’s safety but also for the safety of the witness; Mr. Daniel Akpan, and other witnesses involved in the tribunal proceedings, noting that these individuals play a crucial role in providing testimony and evidence.



Hence, HURIWA called on the authorities, including the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, to launch a thorough investigation into these serious allegations, urging that the perpetrators be held accountable and the integrity of the electoral process upheld in ensuring their safety.



“HURIWA is however not alleging that the Akwa Ibom State governor is behind these manipulations but we are urging relevant federal agencies to wade in and ensure that the records of this citizen have informed the lawful tribunal that he is a staff of UNIIYO is not mutilated to satisfy the political interest of anybody no matter how powerful” Onwubiko noted.



|In another development, HURIWA asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to clamp down on perpetrators of Kogi State political violence.



Onwubiko said the trend of violence before and during elections in Kogi State was now a disturbing trend that has been recycled at every election.



He said, “The string of politically motivated attacks and killings in Kogi State is disturbing. IGP Kayode Egbetokun should carry out a comprehensive investigation of all the killings of political dimension in Kogi State with the view to naming, arresting and prosecuting the suspects and their sponsors no matter how highly placed.



“The police should also put in efforts to stop political violence that may mar the November governorship election in the state. Thugs must not be allowed to intimidate voters from exercising their franchise thereby allowing the powers that be foist and rig the election for their candidate.”