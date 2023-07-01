Akume’s kinsmen kick against move to deny zone ministerial appointment

Akume

…cautions against politics of acrimony, mudslinging

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The kinsmen of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, known as the Jemgbagh block in Benue state have reasserted their support for their son and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

They made their position known at a meeting of traditional rulers, opinion leaders and stakeholders of the block held weekend at the palace of the Tor Jemgbagh, HRH Chief Afatyo Ajoko in Gboko

The Monarch in his speech cautioned the people against politics of acrimony and mudslinging advising the political class to “eschew bitterness and rancour because it does not add any value but only heats up the polity and retards meaningful progress and development.”

They thanked President Tinubu “for giving every section of the country a sense of belonging in his recent appointments and his determination to ensure positive change in the country.”

They also resolved to give Senator Akume every support and cooperation he may need to effectively discharge his duties as the SGF.

Speaking at the sideline, the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, Mr. Eric Anumeh expressed worry that politicians were overheating the polity in the scramble for ministerial appointments.

Anumeh faulted those calling on President Tinubu not to consider Benue ministerial nominees who were from the Benue North West District “because Senator Akume is also from the same zone. Unfortunately they are doing so out of ignorance.”

He pointed out that when Senator David Mark was the President of the Senate, his senatorial zone also produced a Minister without squabbles advising that politicians should desist from heating the polity for personal gains.