Aketi Walks Hezekiah’s Path: Kingsley Kuku prays for sick Ondo gov

File image of Governor Akeredolu weeping at the funeral of Owo massacre victims.

In a heartfelt plea reminiscent of the biblical story of Hezekiah, Nigerian political and environmental rights activist, Dr. Kingsley Kuku, has fervently prayed for the recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that the Ondo governor has transferred power to his deputy as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Akeredolu, known for his courage and fearlessness in governance, is admired across party lines, the erstwhile Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria said in a statement, noting the governor’s audacious approach to leadership and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Ondo State.

Drawing a parallel between Akeredolu and the biblical figure Hezekiah, Kuku highlighted the governor’s resilience in the face of adversity and his role in combating oppression, banditry, and violent extremism. He implored the divine intervention of God, referencing the story of Hezekiah’s miraculous healing, and prayed for the governor’s recovery and an extension of his life.

“The people of Ondo State and the Southwest region eagerly await Governor Akeredolu’s return to his duties, as his leadership is seen as essential in addressing the challenges faced by the state. Regardless of political affiliations, the fervent prayer for his well-being underscores the widespread desire for a healthy and active governor”, Kuku stated.

“As Governor Akeredolu battles his illness, the prayers, supplications, and tears of many accompany him, echoing the faith and hope exhibited by Hezekiah in biblical times. The community stands united in the belief that God’s mercy will prevail and bring healing to their courageous leader”.