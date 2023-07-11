Akeredolu writes Assembly, extends medical leave

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

….As civil servants deny cabals in cabinet

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, wrote to the state House of Assembly requesting an extension of his medical leave.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Olamide Oladiji, who confirmed the receipt of the letter, explained that the governor’s request was sequel to doctors’ advice on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.

Akeredolu embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7 and was expected to return on July 6.

On June 5, 2023, he informed the Assembly of proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on July 6, 2023.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, said the governor’s action was in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

He said the governor is “following the doctor’s advice on the need to take adequate rest after recuperating.”

The speaker said the deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would continue to act as governor “until there is a written declaration to the contrary.”

He expressed optimism that Akeredolu would soon resume his duty.

Senior civil servants deny cabals in cabinet

Meanwhile, a group of Senior Public Servants in Ondo State, yesterday, debunked that there exists a cabal in Akeredolu’s cabinet.

They also cleared the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, noting that “he has been operating within the powers given to him by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.”

The civil servants, under the aegis of ‘Concerned Stakeholders in the Public Service of Ondo State’, in a statement by their leader, Mr Emmanuel Akinyemi, said: “From the track records of Aragbaiye who worked under different military and civilian governors, he is a very loyal top public servant and he would not go against his scope of official duties.

“At the centre of this controversy are the Deputy Governor, who is now acting Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Commissioner for Finance; Wale Akinterinwa and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye.

“Those who are familiar with the case of cabals in governments would understand that there are no cabals in the Ondo State Government.”