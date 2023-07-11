Akeredolu: There won’t be gap in governance — Ondo Acting Gov assures

—- Gov Akeredolu is in high spirits, recuperating, and expected back soon

—- Measures underway to cushion effects of fuel subsidy removal

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, has assured the people of the state and Nigerians that there won’t be a gap in governance in the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ayedatiwa in a statement he personally signed and issued in Akure, the state capital, said that governance is on course.

He “assure the people of Ondo State that there is no gap in governance. The government of Ondo State is on course, construction works are going on across the State and other official activities are also running well in line with standard practices.

“The security and welfare of the people being the primary constitutional mandate of government is enjoying top priority.

“The State Government will not at any time renege on this important obligation to the people.

“We urge you all to continue to be law-abiding, peaceful and endeavour to pursue your legitimate businesses and activities unhindered.

Ayedatiwa said that the state government was not oblivious of the hardship and inconveniences attendant to the removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government.

He noted that “Apart from the measures being contemplated by the State Government, our administration is also in collaboration with the Federal Government, through the National Economic Council, headed by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shetima, GCON, with a view to birthing enduring palliative measures to remedy the excruciating effects of the policy, within available resources.

“The State Government organized labour leaders and critical segments of the State are collaborating well in this direction for the good of the public workers and the entire citizenry of Ondo State.

On the health of the governor, he urged

the general public, to ” ignore these unfortunate lies and subterfuge as the antics of desperate political gladiators across political divides.

” We assure you that we will not allow this to derail the focus and developmental policies of our administration which Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has consistently pursued in the last six and a half years.

“Although, some of the commentators expressed genuine concerns as stakeholders based on the provisions of the Constitution. Such constructive expressions are noted by the government. This is not to say that we have been hitherto oblivious of the dictates of the law.

“You are well aware of the message of Mr Governor to the people of Ondo State in which he thanked the people of Ondo State and other critical stakeholders for their support and loyalty to the State Government.

“Mr Governor appreciates your prayers and good wishes for himself and the State, across the board. He is in high spirits, recuperating and is expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the State, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his Doctors.

” I have been in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday, 9th July 2023, when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council Members for holding the fort while he is away.

“I like to also join Mr Governor to express our profound appreciation to you all for your unending show of love, solidarity and prayers for the number one citizen of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, who is always leading from the front and making life more meaningful to our people.

“We should remain in this attitude of prayers and solidarity for the good of ourselves, Mr Governor and the State at large.

“Consequent upon the need to have more rest and in furtherance to his respect for and commitment to the rule of law, Mr Governor has transmitted power to my office as Acting Governor in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The Acting governor empathized with residents in “towns and communities across the State on the recent effects of flooding during this rainy season.

“We have not only visited some of the affected locations for on-the-spot assessment, Government is also taking positive steps towards providing palliatives to the victims.

“Besides, we have instructed the appropriate agencies and deployed equipment to embark on channelization at the State Capital and other affected Local Government Areas.

“We crave for more cooperation and support from the good people of the State as well as ask for more restraints and circumspection on the part of groups and individuals whose actions and unwarranted vituperations in social circles and the media are capable of robbing off negatively on the image of the State.

He added that ” We owe ourselves and the founding fathers of Ondo State a duty to stick to the path of honour and continue to pursue only those high ideals and virtues which promote the unity of purpose, decency and dignity for which our Sunshine State is widely respected at home and abroad