Akeredolu, Ondo APC, laud Tinubu, over choice of Tunji-Ojo, as Minister

—- We can vouch for his competence

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressive Congress in Ondo, has appreciated President Bola Tinubu, for the appointment of Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo-as a minister designate, describing him as highly competent.

A statement by the state chairman of the party, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, in Akure, described the nominee as an illustrious son of the state.

Adetimehin said in the statement that “On behalf of our leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON, the leadership, membership, the State Working Committee and the State

Executive Committee, I wish to express our profound appreciation for the appointment of our illustrious son, Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo,as a Minister designate, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Mr. President Sir, we feel humble and proud that one of our best competent hands was considered and nominated for this enviable position, at a time when our dear Nation is in dire need of capable, energetic, young and vibrant men and women to pilot her affairs.

“With RENEWED HOPE,we are quite confident that our great nation will continue to ascend to even greater heights.

“Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojois a round peg in a round hole, as we as a Party in the State can vouch for his competence, God-given abilities, capabilities and experience without any reservation.

“The Party knows Bunmi Tunji Ojo as a bridge-builder between the young and old, with his immeasurable achievements as a Representative, who represented us exceedingly well at the Lower Chamber prior to his nomination as a Minister designate.

“The entire members of our great Party in Ondo State are very optimistic that,

BTOwill not disappoint the Party, the government and the good people of Ondo State.

“Omo ti a bi ninu ogba, ti ko le si’isu yo ni BTO. Omo ti won bi ninu oola to sin’se bi Omoluabi ti ki fi owo mejeji jeun” (Proverbs 22:6) paraphrased mine BTO, as you are fondly called by us, we are proud of you.

“You have exhibited your benevolence to the Party and her members, while in the House of Representatives, taking cognizance ofProverbs 21:2 “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the Lord weighs his heart”

Adetimehin said that “Mr. President, we appreciate you Sir!. We appreciate you, Mr. President. We appreciate you, Mr. President, for giving us one of our best into your cabinet.