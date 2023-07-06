Ajaokuta Steel Project: Panacea for building collapse in Nigeria — Senator Ohere

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

WORRIED by the level of building collapse in the country, Senator Sadiku Abubakar Ohere, APC, Kogi Central has said that the completion of the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Project would be a panacea for this very national disaster.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Senator Ohere said that the problem associated with building collapse in Nigeria could be attributed to the unaffordability of quality materials by many of the builders who do resort to cutting corners with the attendant tragedy of structure collapse.

The Senator who noted that the completion of the steel project, would make available to builders, quality and affordable iron and steel for all categories of buildings, said that the steel project would also serve ad catalyst for the industrialisation of the Country if completed and made to operate optimally.

Senator Ohere said, “Ajaokuta Steel Project needs federal attention and I believe that before President Bola Tinubu clocks 100 days in office, he will give the required attention for its completion,

” Already, 38 out of the 46 production units of the project, have been completed, remaining just eight units.

” It is a worthy project that will facilitate the development of the country across the various sectors and most importantly, serve as a panacea for the incessant problem of building collapse in the country through production of quality and affordable iron and steel builders and construction firms.

“Completion of Ajaokuta will also facilitate the industrialisation of the country as well as solved the problem of epileptic power supply with electricity generation from its already completed Thermal Plant.”

To make the completion of the steel project a reality , the Senator who disclosed that legislation that would make the executive intensify efforts on it was already in the pipeline, however called on President Tinubu to revisit the dredging of Rivers Niger and Benue started by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua in 2008, but later abandoned.

Dredging of the Rivers he explained , will help to stop the problem of flooding which is turning Lokoja , the capital of Kogi State , as its Headquarters.