Aisha Mangal’s exit painful, traumatizing – Gov Radda

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has described the death of Hajiya Aisha Mangal, wife of Katsina renowned business mogul as painful and traumatising.

Radda who expressed utter shock over Aisha’s demise said her exit is coming at a time the state needs the guidance, support and prayers of iconic women like her, who touched the lives of many Katsina indigenes.

Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed disclosed this in a statement shortly after the Katsina Governor, in company of some top State Government functionaries paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal at his Kofar Guga residence.

Radda who shared in the grief of the family over their beloved mother and wife’s transition to the great beyond, noted that Hajiya Aisha’s immediate family, community, Katsina State and Nigeria entirely have lost a self-effacing woman of great influence, whose entire life was passionately dedicated to serving her Almighty Creator and humanity.

The Katsina Governor however urged Alh. Mangal and his bereaved family to take solace in the reality that Hajiya Aisha lived a fulfilling life, purely devoted to noble and righteous causes.

Governor Radda who prayed for her gentle soul to rest in ‘jannatul firdausi” equally admonished the family of the deceased to continue propagating her good values and positive ideals, which she exuded in her brief earthly sojourn. That he said is the best way they can honour her enduring legacies and then immortalize her towering personality in the sands of time, permanently.

Hajiya Aisha Mangal died after a brief illness on Saturday, 15 July 2023 and was buried yesterday, Sunday in Katsina in accordance to Islamic rites.