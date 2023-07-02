Airing dating show ‘Hello Mr Right’ enters voting stage

By Ayo Onikoyi

The second season of ‘Hello Mr Right’, the popular dating show on StarTimes, is now in its voting stage, where the viewers get to decide who will win the show by voting for their favourite couple.

The show, sponsored by Colgate, Indomie, Lush Hair, Chef Panda, Callertunez and 9mobile, is a matchmaking and dating show where potential matches get to choose dates from among other participants.

The show is hosted by the hilarious social media content creator, KieKie, and co-hosted by Shine Begho and Oyindamola. Hello Mr Right also features the handsome actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, as a relationship mentor who gives advice and tips to the contestants.

The fourth episode will air on Saturday on ST Nollywood Plus at 8pm and ST Novela E at 7:50pm. Viewers can also catch-up on the StarTimes-ON app anytime.

The contestants have been engaging in various games and tasks to find their perfect match and enjoy free romantic dinner dates, thrilling viewers with drama, romance, and comedy in between.

The viewers have the power to decide who will win the show by voting for their favourite couple via SMS and online.

“To vote via SMS, MTN users can text their favourite couple’s unique number to 50017. The viewer will receive Hello Mr. Right’s theme song as their caller tunes for a week. You can vote for a couple up to one hundred times a week, powered by CallerTunez. To vote online, viewers should log on to StarTimes-ON app and visit the Hello Mr Right zone,” Yemi Ogundeji, Head of Production, StarTimes Nigeria said.

The most exciting part of the show is the ‘Cash-out or Cash-big’ option, which allows the couples to take instant cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N250,000 Naira, or enter a public vote to win a N5 million cash prize and another 5 Million worth of prizes as the ‘perfect couple’. So far, over three couples have chosen Cash-big option, hoping to be the ultimate couple