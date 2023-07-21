Air Force destroys illegal refinery in Rivers

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

As part of the onslaught against crude oil thieves and their illegal refineries in the Niger Delta, a Nigerian Airforce jet belonging o the Air Component, Operation Delta Safe on Friday destroyed an illegal refinery site near Dariama in Rivers state.

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information said the criminal enterprise came intense firepower of the Air Component.

He said, “The Air strike, which was intelligence-driven, took out the illegal oil refining site situated at Dariama Village, a locality about 20 Kilometers South west of Abonnema and 50 Kilometers South west of Portharcourt, Rivers State.

“It is important to note that this illegal site was observed to be active with tanks and reservoirs filled with suspected illegal refined products.

“The air strike yet again reaffirms the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards eradicating the activities of oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerers.”