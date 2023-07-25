A’Ibom stakeholders, leaders task Gov Eno on implementation of agenda

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom leaders and stakeholders have called on the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno to ensure effective implementation of his A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

They spoke yesterday at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort Uyo, during the opening ceremony of the 4-day summit tagged, “Akwa Ibom Dialogue”, and formal launch of governor Eno’s A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the occasion, and former Minister of Budget and National Planning, senator Udoma Udo Udoma, noted that the non-implementation of government policies had been the bane of governance in the country

Udoma who expressed concern that Governors spends 90 percent of their time designing policies and only 10 percent of their time working out the implementation, urged governor Eno to set up an office that would oversee implementation of his development plan.

His words: “For the governor’s agenda to be transformative, it must be effectively implemented. I emphasize that it must be effectively implemented. Often, we underestimate the importance of implementation of policies.

“In my experience, a good implementation strategy requires setting out measurable goals with clear timeline. We must set out measurable goals for each of these priorities because what cannot be measured cannot be monitored.

“In my view, government policies must be directed at making Akwa Ibom State one of the most desirable destinations for investment in Nigeria and Africa. To achieve success we must set for ourselves ambitious targets”

Udoma appealed to governor Eno to change the narrative through effective implementation of A.R. I.S.E agenda anchored on Agriculture, Rural Development, Infrastructure, Security and Education.

He added that government must provide an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, innovation, investment and wealth creation.

Similarly, in his message of goodwill, former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah who thanked governor Eno for bringing back Akwa Ibom dream, described implementation as ‘key’ to development.

He noted that what Eno needs was proper guidance to implement his plan saying,”Today represents a restoration of the dream that was begining to fade in the state.

“I’ve looked at the agenda and I feel pleased. Implementation is the key, implementation is the issue.

Your Excellency I must tell you that there are right people in the state who are concerned about governancce “

Speaking, immediate past governor, and special guest of honor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who described his successor’s blueprint as developmental, transformational and transitional, urged all to support the administration to succeed.

Udom said; “Today you are planning to improve on the development of the state.You need good guidance to implement your development agenda and all of us have a role to play. Please let’s support governor Eno to succeed.

“I am optimistic that we’ll have robust engagement across sectors so that at the end a solid document would be produced.Those who are out to distract the governor please allow him to work; to be focused. It is in the interest of the state”

On his part, governor Umo Eno reiterated his call on the people to eschew hatred , bitterness and politics of blackmail and join hands with him to develop the state.

Eno who assured that he was committed to implementing his agenda, noted that the detailed and well-articulated blueprint would enhance optimal utilization of the state’s human and natural resources to deliver a vibrant inclusive, and highly industrialized economy.

“I like to inform the incoming commissioners, you are coming into a new season. You may be old on the job, but there is a new template we’ll follow.

“We brought you together because we believe you’ll help interpret and run the vision which the A.R.I.S.E Agenda represents. I trust in your capacity. I believe you’ll not let us down. We will not take excuses, we will take results”

Other stakeholders and experts in critical sectors of the economy drawn from within and outside the state in their respective goodwill messages expressed willingness to support governor Eno realize his agenda.

Prominent among them were a former Minister of Power, Professor Barth Nnaji, Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a former Minister for Petroleum Resources,Atuekong Don Etiebet