A’Ibom Speaker sues for unity, cooperation, among colleagues, staff

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Udeme Otong has sued for love, cooperation and unity among his colleagues and staff of the state legislature.

Otong made the appeal during a special thanksgiving service to dedicate the 8th Assembly to God held yesterday at the chapel of peace House of Assembly complex.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the press unit, office of the Speaker.

He appreciated God for their election and re-election into the state’s legislative arm, stressing that it is only through cooperation and dedication to duty that they could deliver on their mandate.

“We came here today to thank God for His grace and life of the honourable members. God has made it possible for us to represent our people, so we are here to glorify God.

“The 8th Assembly is an Assembly of new beginning and we believe that good things will happen in this Assembly”, speaker Otong said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker in another statement also made available to newsmen yesterday assured that the House would support the executive to ensure effective implementation of the A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

According to the statement, Otong gave the assurance at the ongoing retreat tagged “Akwa Ibom Dialogue” and formal launch of governor Eno’s blueprint.

“As a people massively endowed agriculturally, a farm-based revolution is the way to go if we must develop our rural communities, make enough money to maintain and advance existing infrastructure, manage our security and advance educationally.

” The State House of Assembly will fashion out laws that will facilitate the implementation of the ARISE Agenda”., Otong pledged.