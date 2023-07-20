A’Ibom LG leaders must reside in Council Areas – Gov Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said that those elected to pilot the Affairs at the third tier of government especially the chairmen and vice Chairmen must reside in their respective local government Council areas.

Pastor Eno explained that the Council leaders residing in their respective domain would enable them to function effectively.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, Pastor Eno spoke during the inauguration of two new Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Nsit Ibom and Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Councils on Wednesday.

He revealed that he would soon present Executive Bill to the state House of Assembly that would enforce the decision that all local government Council leaders must reside in their areas of jurisdiction.

His words: “As heads of your respective councils, you are expected to lead in our determined effort to bring development to our rural areas. I expect that as Local Government Chairmen you should begin to live in your local Governments Areas because we are going towards a point where Chairmen function more effectively by residing in their Council Areas.

“I will soon present a bill to the House of Assembly to enact and enforce it to ensure that people who must lead our Local Governments must live in their respective Local Governments.

“So if you are willing to contest as Local Government Chairman, and you know you will not live in your Local Government, please don’t do so.

“This administration, in line with the core values and vision, as encapsulated in our ARISE Agenda, is determined to transform and deepen growth and development in our rural areas, as a strategic way of curbing rural-urban migration”

The Governor, congratulated the new Councils’ chairmen, and reiterated that his administration would work with the leadership of Councils to tackle challenges in each council area in line with the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.

He notified them about the first ever “Akwa Ibom Dialogue”, stressing, “Let me use this opportunity to invite all of you to the Akwa Ibom Dialogue, an event where we will present our Government’s blueprint, the A.R.I.S.E Agenda and have experts and our people make their contributions in its implementation.

“The event will take place on Monday July, 24th to 27th at the Ibom Icon Hotels. The A.R.I.S.E Agenda is a blueprint for progress, development, growth and sustainability of our people.

“As an inclusive Government, we throw open the space for people across party lines to make inputs and see the Agenda as a PAN Akwa Government philosophy as opposed to partisan instrument.

“And with trust, our people will see it as such.

This is the time for governance. Politics is temporarily over and we will not play politics with development of our dear state and our people”

At the inauguration, Deaconess Otobong Aaron and Hon. Oyosoro Oyosoro, former Vice Chairmen of Nsit Ibom and Urue Offong-Oruko, were sworn-in as Chairmen respectively, following the resignation of the former substantive Chairmen to contest elections into the House of Assembly.

Also, Mr Mbosowo David and Arit Ambit took the oath as Vice Chairmen of the two local government councils respectively.