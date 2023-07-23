A’Ibom govt assures a befitting burial for late Prelate Mbang

*Commiserates with deceased family

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has assured that it would set up a committee that would ensure a befitting state burial for late Sunday Mbang, prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, fixed for August 11, 2023.

The State governor , Pastor Umo Eno gave the assurance weekend when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Mbang at the deceased residence, Shelter Afrique Uyo.

Eno who described late prelate Mbang as pride of Akwa Ibom pride and a father figure to the entire Christian community, solicited the cooperation of the family and the Church to accord the deceased a befitting burial.

His words: “on behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, we commiserate with you and ask you to take heart because Papa lived and died for Christ. And he raised many children to carry on his legacies.

“Daddy was our father in the State. We are all aware that this is not just your event; it is a state event. The Secretary to State Government (SSG)!will set up a state burial committee that will work with the family and the Church.

” That is what we will do. I appeal that you work with that committee and let us have the picture. We will work things out and the details will be very clear”

The governor who was accompanied by the SSG, Prince Enobong Uwah, appealed to late Mbang’s family to preserve the unique components in the deceased residence like his chapel, artifacts and other features that represent him and the role he played in the history of the Church in the world.

“We can always be sure that you will continue to leave in this house. A lot of people will like to come here many years after his passing to pray in the chapel. Please don’t try to alter it so that whenever we come here, we can still feel his presence around us,’ gov Eno appealed

Responding on behalf of the family, the Chief Mourner, Sir Ini Mbang, (KCW), thanked the governor, and the state for identifying with them in their moment of grief.