A’Ibom governorship: Senator Akpan to conclude case Thursday

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, of the March 18 election in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Akpan is expected to conclude his case before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, on Thursday, July, 6, 2023.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, held that the cross examination of Senator Akpan could not continue during yesterday’s proceedings as the Tribunal was not properly constituted.

This followed the absence of a member of the three-man panel in Court on Wednesday.

Earlier when the case was called up yesterday, Counsel to the Petitioners, Tunde Falola drew the attention of the Tribunal to their letter calling on President of the Court of Appeal to relocate the tribunal to Abuja on ground of insecurity.

Falola who also told the Tribunal that they hav received its hearing notice, however noted; “My Lords we are yet to receive response from the President of the Court of Appeal. We are still waiting for the response of the President”

However, Counsels to the Respondents in their respective arguments reminded the Petitioners and their Counsels that they will not fail to ask the court to dismiss the case if they fail to close their case.

Counsel to Independent National Election Commissíon (INEC) and first Respondent in the case, Abdul Mohammed (SAN) submitted

that the Tribunal was magnanimous not to have dismissed their case following their absence in Court on June 21 and failure to copy and serve the Respondents and their Counsels the letter written to

He said: “The petitioners Counsel cannot come this morning to inform this Court that because of the existence of a letter nobody knew about, that we will not be able to continue with hearing of this case.

“It’s not in all cases that where an application is made that such application is granted. And parties cannot come and hold this tribunal to ransom because of a letter to the president of Appeal court

“There is nothing that shows that that application will be granted. There is no evidence in law that suggests that the proceeding of the tribunal should stay until such application is granted.”

Similarly, Paul Usoro(SAN) Counsel to the second Respondent ( Gov Umo Eno) urged the Tribunal to discountenance the request of petitioners that further hearing should be discontinued pending when the President of the Court of Appeal responds to their letter demanding for relocation of the Tribunal.

Usoro, who also argued that they (Respondents/Counsels) were not even copied or given the said letteraddressed to the President of Court of Appeal, however, appealed that at its discretion the panel should adjourn the matter till Thursday.

On his part, Tayo Oyetibo(SAN) lead counsel to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) noted that they only saw the letter published online and therefore urged the Tribunal to ignore the letter on the ground that it was manifestly unethical.

“My Lords secondly, today is 5th July, 2023, that is two weeks after the letter was written to the Appeal court president. My Lords it means that the Appeal court president has adopted the judicial precedent of the case of Amos and Okoya by ignoring their letter because it was manifestly unethical, and therefore, should be disregarded. This case is time bound”

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Adekunle Adeleye in his ruling held that they (Panel) do not have any directive or notice from the Court of Appeal on stay of proceedings or relocation of this tribunal, noting “So hearing in this matter is adjourned till Thursday July 6”.

In the case of the petition filed by the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Obong Akan Udofia the Tribunal adjourned the case till 11th and 12th of July to enable the Petitioner open and close his case.

Akpan and his party the YPP are seeking the Court to disqualify Umo Eno as duly elected governor of Akwa Ibom State.