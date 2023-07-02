A’Ibom gas pipeline host communities seek amendment to PIA

…Laments plot to hijack implementation C’mttee selection

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Nine Gas pipeline Host communities in Akwa Ibom State have called for the amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, 2021, so as to address loopholes and flaws in the Law.

The State Coordinator, Comrade Kufre Emmanson, who made the call during the weekend, on behalf of the Host communities stressed that there was need to review the 3 per cent operational expenses allocated to Host communities in the PIA.

Emmanson stressed that the impacted communities in Akwa Ibom State also want the Senate to look into the delay in implementation of the Host Communities Development Trust Fund (HCDTF).

His words: “The Nine Gas pipeline Host communities in Akwa Ibom State comprising Abak, Etim Ekpo, Etinan, Ibesikpo Asutan, Nsit Ibom, Oruk Anam, Ukanafun, Uruan and Uyo local government areas, demands the amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act.

“There is need to review certain provisions of the Act in order to address loopholes and flaws in the Law such as the 3 per cent operational cost ceded to impacted Host communities by the 9th National Assembly.

“Also we are calling for the implementation of the Host Communities Development Trust Fund( HCDTF) which is meant to enhance development in affected communities of the Niger Delta region.

“We, the impacted communities in Akwa Ibom State call on the 10th National Assembly to impose penalty to any settlor who fail to implement the HCDTF as soon as possible.

“We want to use this medium to specially commend President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu for taken a bold decision in removing fuel Subsidy so as to foster development in the country.

“We are optimistic that he will actualize his ‘Renewed Hope agenda’. In the same spirit, we congratulate Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate.

“We pray God to guide him and give him wisdom to pilot the Affairs of the National Assembly. As an uncommon performer we are optimistic he will make people of the South South and Nigerians in general proud”

Emmanson, however expressed concern that crisis is currently brewing in some impacted Communities in Akwa Ibom over perceived plot by some politicians especially Chairmen of Local government Council to hijack the process of selection of persons into the PIA implementation committees.

“A situation where a local government chairman will want to single handledly nominate persons into the PIA implementation committees is unacceptable.

“Such action violates the section 242 sub-section 29 of the PIA which clearly states that the company (settlor) shall in consultation with the host communities determine the membership of the Board of Trustees (BoT). We call on the 10th Senate to look into such matter”, Emmanson appealed.