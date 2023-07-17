A’Ibom cleric faults HURIWA over comment on Guber Tribunal proceedings

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A cleric, Revd Richard Peters of the African Church, Uyo Akwa Ibom State, has criticised Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria HURIWA, over the comments it made recently on proceedings of the governorship election petition tribunal in the state.

The national coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko had while addressing newsmen in Abuja last week reiterated their concern for the safety of Senator Bassey Akpan and his witnesses involved in the tribunal proceedings especially Mr. Daniel Akpan.

Onwubiko had also urged the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) to display intergrity by not playing a part in distorting the legal processes of the tribunal.

“HURIWA is however, not alleging that Akwa Ibom State governor is behind these manipulations, but we are urging relevant federal agencies to wade in and ensure that the records of this citizen who have informed the lawful tribunal that he is a staff of UNIUYO is not mutilated to satisfy the political interest of anybody no matter how powerful”, he had said.

But reacting yesterday in Uyo, Revd Peters said it was unfortunate but not surprising that the civil rights advocacy group made such unfounded remarks on the election matter because it was fed with the wrong information by the petitioners team.

Peters stressed that those who have been following the proceedings at the Akwa Ibom governorship election tribunal without bias could attest to the fact that Daniel Akpan who testified as a star witness subpoenaed by the petitioners, Bassey Akpan and his party, the Young Progressives Party, (YPP) was an impostor.

His words: “HURIWA should have risen beyond sentiments by carrying out a thorough investigation into the proceedings in the ongoing election matter filed by Senator Bassey Akpan and the YPP against the victory of governor Umo Eno.

“Those of us who have been following the proceedings on this particular case from the beginning can attest to the fact that the Subpoenaed witness Mr. Daniel Edet Akpan who testified for the petitioners, Senator Bassey Akpan and the YPP was fake.

“You don’t go to court to seek justice with fake witnesses .The petitoners star witness Mr. Daniel Akpan while giving evidence claimed to be an administrative staff of the University of Uyo, whereas it is not true.

” The Director of Academic Affairs of the University, Dr Success Akpabio who was also Subpoenaed by the petitioners however told the tribunal that Daniel Akpan is an impostor. I was there in court when both petitioners witnesses testified before the tribunal.

“Unfortunately the petitioners team fed HURIWA with wrong information about what transpired at the governorship election tribunal. So I want to advice the civil rights advocacy group to always carry out investigation to clarify issues so that it does not mislead the public”