AI, machine learning ‘ll revolutionise industries – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) had the potential to revolutionise industries.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made the remark during the two-day 2023 ICTEL Expo organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The theme of the event is “Tech Disruption: Transforming Industries with Innovation”.

Danbatta, who was represented by Mr Alkasim Umar, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, said these technologies would shape healthcare, finance, manufacturing and transportation Industries.

He said that AI-powered algorithms were enabling more accurate predictions, enhanced decision-making and automation of mundane tasks.

According to Danbatta, by using AI to analyse vast amounts of data, businesses can gain valuable insights and optimise their operations to deliver better products and services.

“Another tech disruption that is transforming industries is the Internet of Things (IoT). With the proliferation of connected devices, IoT is revolutionising how we interact with our surroundings.

“Industries such as agriculture, energy and logistics are leveraging IoT to optimise resource usage, monitor equipment maintenance, and improve overall efficiency.

“IoT-enabled sensors and smart devices provide real-time data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and optimise their processes,” he said.

He added that blockchain technology was another transformative force that was reshaping industries, especially in finance and supply chain management.

The NCC boss said that blockchain created decentralised and immutable ledgers, which ensured transparency, security, and efficiency in transactions.

He explained that the technology had the potential to streamline processes, reduce costs, and eliminate intermediaries, leading to greater trust and collaboration between business partners.

On the fifth generation network, Danbatta said it was enabling new possibilities in areas such as autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and telemedicine.

He added that the convergence of technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) was disrupting multiple industries, particularly in entertainment, education, and retail.

Danbatta noted that VR and AR technologies offered immersive and interactive experiences that could transform how we learn, shop, and entertain ourselves.

“As we navigate the era of tech disruptions, it is crucial for businesses to embrace innovation and adapt to the changing landscape.

“Companies that are agile and willing to experiment with these emerging technologies will gain a competitive advantage in their respective industries.

“In line with our plan, we recognise that the rapid pace of technological advancement is disrupting industries across the globe. Nigeria is no exception,” Danbatta said.

He said that the commission’s vision was rooted in the belief that embracing this disruption and fostering innovation would propel the nation toward sustainable growth, economic diversification and enhanced living standards for all Nigerians.

Speaking on the the commission’s Aspire 2024, a strategic management plan (2020 – 2024), he said connectivity and broadband access lie at the heart of the commission’s strategic vision plan.

The NCC boss said the commission understood that a robust and pervasive telecommunications infrastructure was vital for driving socio-economics development.

He said that by expanding network coverage and promoting the deployment of broadband infrastructure, the commission was bringing reliable and affordable internet access to every corner of Nigeria.

Danbatta noted that as at May, the number of telecom subscription was 227,179,946 with a teledensity of 119 per cent.

He said the telecom industry also contributed 14.13 per cent in quarter one of 2023 to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We are also very particular about consumer protection and privacy. Through our initiatives, we aim to enforce standards, improve service delivery, provide avenues for redress, and promote data privacy, cybersecurity.

“Spectrum management is another critical aspect of our strategic vision plan. Efficiently managing the limited radio frequency resources is essential for optimising connectivity and promoting emerging technologies.

“We are committed to supporting the transition to new spectrum bands, such as 5G, to unlock the transformative potential of these technologies and enable new services and applications.

“As of May 2023, broadband subscription was 92,561,842 while broadband penetration was 48.49 per cent , Danbatta said.