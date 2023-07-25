Ahmed Musa reduces pump price at his fuel station to help Nigerians

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has continued his humanitarian strides as he won the hearts of Nigerians after he announced a reduction in the price of petrol in his own filling station.

Recall that last week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced an increase in the petrol pump price to N617 per litre.

Amid the increase in fuel prices in Nigeria, Ahmed Musa announced the reduction on his verified Twitter handle.

Musa affirmed that all his MYCA-7 filling stations would continue to sell fuel at #580.

Musa wrote: “Fuel ⛽️ #580 @MYCA-7 Filling Station Kano,” to the delight of many Nigerians.

The professional footballer is also a business owner as he prepares himself for life after retirement.

In 2018, he purchased a filling station and was pictured personally filling up a tricycle.

The 30-year-old forward started his football career at Kano Pillars and is a renowned figure in Kano.