Aguariawodo backs Delta Social Media Summit 

The Senior Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor Sen Emmanuel Aguariawodo has backed the Delta Social Media Media Summit which is billed to hold in August.

Aguariawodo made known his support for the summit when the State Social Media Team led by Ossai Ovie Success paid him a visit at his office in Asaba.

According to Aguariawodo, the Social media team has been impactful to the past administration of Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and the current state governor, RT Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

While commending the team for their selfless efforts before, during and after general elections the SPOLAD assured the team, that the Governor Oborevwori administration will bring more development to Deltans.

He noted that the governor needs the support of all Deltans in order to achieve his campaign promises.

Ossai who spoke on behalf of the group, applauded Aguariawodo for his exemplary leadership qualities and open door policy, describing him as a man of capacity.

He also thanked Aguariawodo for backing the Delta Social Media Summit which according to him is aimed at promoting the responsible and productive use of social media platforms for economic growth and development as well as job creation in Delta.

Aguariawodo who also met with People’s Democratic Party PDP National Students Association led by Comr Ifeanyi James, urged the students to focused on their education despite their involvement in politics.