Aguariavwodo to Okowa: Present administration is building joyfully on your foundation

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of Delta, Senator Emmanuel Edesiri Aguariavwodo, has said that the immediate past governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa laid a beautiful foundation that the current administration is building on.

He disclosed this in a warm and heartfelt message to Okowa who turned 64th today July 8th, 2023.

Aguariavwodo described the immediate past Governor as the Architect of Modern Delta State as well as the Main Builder.

His words: “It is the foundations you laid that this our present administration is joyfully building on.” Senator Aguariavwodo advanced, saying “as you celebrate today, we recognize you as the Hero of our time, praying our Almighty God to always be with you, be there to guide you and shield you from all enemies as we pray through Jesus Christ Our Lord, Amen!

“Once again, happy 64th birthday Your Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.”