AGSOBA celebrates 115th Founder’s Day, harps on youth participation in national discourse 

By Ebele Orakpo

Efforts to encourage participation of youths in national discourse and prevent mass emigration or the Japa syndrome among the youths, received a boost as Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys Association, AGSOBA, will be spending quality time to discuss and lead advocacy on this during its 115th Founder’s Day Anniversary of her alma mater from July 12 to 16, 2023 in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to a release signed by Tosin Adesile, Global PRO, AGSOBA, the four-day event with the theme:

Harnessing renewed youth participation in National Discourse for sustainable economic development and prevention of Japa among youths; will see the alumni association commission a couple of projects, recognise outstanding Old Boys, induct the latest set of graduating students into the AGSOBA family as well as hold her Annual General Meeting to elect new leaders.

Speaking on the programme of events, the association’s President-General, Chief Sunday Oduntan, the Executive Director of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, expressed joy at the pride of place occupied by Abeokuta Grammar School amongst legacy schools in Nigeria.

Oduntan said the alumni’s effort at ensuring their alma mater continued being the pride of all by continually contributing her resources to the growth and development of the school, is non-negotiable.

“Ours has continued to maintain the lead in academics and competitions. Over the course of 115 years, the school has delivered matchless excellence in academics, sports and even arts. We have produced some of the finest names across the Nigerian and indeed global space. This is our legacy, this is our heritage which we are well proud of,” he said.

Thanking all the old boys for their unflinching support in building the school, Oduntan said: “From North America to the UK and Ireland; Lagos to Abeokuta and Ibadan, we have gotten a strong alumni base that has continually given their finances to keep the school on the path of academic excellence.”

The event which was heralded with a press conference yesterday will also feature a valedictory service, staff appreciation dinner, anniversary lecture, variety night and the annual general meeting where new executives will be elected. Various projects in the school would be commissioned while an anniversary dinner would round off the event.

According to the release, there would be a special Jumaat and a Thanksgiving service at the Cathedral of St. Peter’s Church, Ake, Abeokuta.

The school established 115 years ago in Abeokuta, has produced many distinguished old students including businessman and traditional ruler, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, the Osile of Oke Ona Egba; popular Afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, his brothers, legendary paediatrician, Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti and Beko Anikulapo-Kuti; Professor Olufemi Peters, Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria; Mr Tunde Kelani, ace filmmaker; Retd Air Vice-Marshal Al-Amin Daggash, former Chief of Defence Staff; Hon. Lanre Laoshe, former member, Federal House of Representatives; Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel, popular afrobeat artist, amongst others.