Agritech expert seeks to empower young Nigerians in digital economy

By Adeola Badru

A Nigerian agritech professional, Oluwafemi Royal Aliu has successfully obtained the Tech Nation Global Talent Visa endorsement in the Agritech field from the United Kingdom, UK Government.

The Tech Nation Global Talent Tier 1 Visa program is an exclusive initiative established by the UK Government to draw brilliant, highly skilled, and exceptional tech professionals like Oluwafemi Royal Aliu from all corners of the world.

The visa is an acknowledgment of Oluwafemi Royal’s contributions, influence, and empowerment of young people in Nigeria and other African countries and the prospects his skills offer to the UK’s digital economy.

While expressing his joy, Aliu said: “I am filled with joy and deep honour to have been granted the Global Talent Visa endorsement.”

“This recognition validates the potential of innovation and the boundless opportunities it brings.”

“I eagerly anticipate partnering with the UK’s digital Agriculture technology community and playing a role in its progress and achievements.”

Aliu is a respected Agribusiness professional focused on AgTech and digital agriculture projects and products in emerging markets from Nigeria.

The Agrictech expert currently serves as the Product Manager of Tradr at Thrive Agric.

He is responsible for unlocking a market valued at about $55m in agriculture commodity trading leveraging both digital and traditional supply chain channels.

Aliu also co-founded Myfarmbase Africa, an Agritech education platform focused on bridging the knowledge gap in Agribusiness landscape and advancing youth inclusion in Agribusiness with a reach of over 25,000 youths across sub saharan Africa.

He has also been at the forefront of driving tech inclusion in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

The agritech expert was also instrumental in the early adoption of the Binkabi Blockchain commodity exchange which was executed in partnership with AFEX commodities and Sterling Bank Plc.

His agribusiness field experience has spanned more than 10 countries and three continents of the world including Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.