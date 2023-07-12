Aggrieved NSCDC operatives seek Tinubu, others’ intervention over delayed promotion

By Juliet Umeh

Over one thousand officers recruited into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in 2010 have written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seeking his speedy action in what they described as delayed promotion and career stagnancy.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, and speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The corps, who were employed as assistant superintendents as first degree holders, said the most humiliating aspect was that their juniors enlisted in 2012 had been promoted to the position of Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC ) and Superintendent of Corps (SC).

According to the aggrieved corps, this now make those employed after them their seniors.

The letter read: ”Based on the frustration, humiliation and likely depression we are experiencing, we appeal to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives; the Head of Service and all well-meaning Nigerians to look into our issue in Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps 2010 Bsc intake over stagnation and abandonment for 13 years till date in active service.

”We embraced the opportunity to serve our fatherland 13 years ago with passion, determination, and commitment to play our individual roles in advancing the fortunes of our dear country Nigeria.

”But 13 years after, we are now faced with frustration, humiliation and depression. The question begging for answer from whom it may concern is, what is our offence? Are we not Nigerians too like others?

”What have we done that deserve this stagnation and depression? We joined The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as degree holders in 2010, some of us were enlisted as ASC ll (08), while some others were enlisted with other lower ranks but a verification exercise and subsequent proper placement process, properly placed all degree holders enlisted in 2010 to ASC ll effective September 5, 2011.

”We all wrote our COMPRO examination as ASC ll in 2012 and passed when the results came out in 2013 but the sad situation is that while all of us were advanced by the Board in 2013, based on our success at the COMPRO examination in 2012, some of our names were removed when the advancement list emanated from our national headquarters.”