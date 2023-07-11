Agency decries proliferation of illicit arms, threatens legal sanctions

Arms and ammunition recovered from bandits, armed robbery suspected display by the Kaduna State Police Command, in Kaduna. March 9, 2022. PHOTO: NAN

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has decried the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in the country.



At a press briefing in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, South-West Zonal Coordinator of the Centre, Ben Sola Akinlade said it has noticed the increased activities of unauthorised organisations that have taken over its responsibilities of controlling illicit arms.



He noted that NCCSALW is the only recognised government body with the mandate to get rid of such arms and weapons in the country.



While cautioning Nigerians to be wary of these illegal organisations who are defrauding unsuspecting youths, he threatened that any infringement on the duties of the Centre will attract legal sanctions.

“It has been observed recently that some unscrupulous and unauthorised outfits have emerged, deceitfully presenting themselves as the focal organisations for the control of illicit small arms and light weapons, creating false impressions of the legitimacy and authority of the National Centre.

“They have gone to the extent of collecting money from members of the public seeking employment from them. All stakeholders and partners in the war against weapons are hereby reminded of the enormity of the Centre’s mandate and the necessity to operate within legal boundaries.



“The Centre remains the only government sanctioned body charged with the responsibility to checkmate the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in Nigeria and it is crucial to note that any infringement on the duties of the Centre will attract legal sanctions.



“Members of the public are therefore cautioned to be wary of these illegal organisations who are already defrauding unsuspecting youths by asking them to pay money for an offer of employment.”