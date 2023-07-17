Again, unknown gunmen killed six in Benue villages

By Peter Duru

At least six persons have been reportedly killed by unknown armed men in Igba-Ukyor and Tse Baka communities of Ushongo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the armed men stormed the communities on motorbikes Sunday night at about 8pm shooting sporadically and killing anyone they caught up with.

“They rode on motorbikes from one village to the other. Igba Ukyor community was the first place they attacked. They killed five persons there and after that they moved to nearby Tse Baka where they also killed one other person,” the source said.

According to him “the strange attack created pandemonium in the communities, people fled their homes for fear of being killed. Some of them ran into the bush last night to hide only to return this morning from their hiding places.”

The State Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom who hails from Ushongo LGA confirmed the development.

Iortyom said: “Finding available to me indicate that unknown gunmen riding on Bajaj motorcycles stormed Igba-Ukyor settlement area of Daav, Ikóv Council Ward of Ushongo LGA at about 8pm yesterday (Sunday), and shot indiscriminately with automatic firearms killing five persons on the spot.

“They were said to have proceeded to a Tse Baka which is a nearby settlement and killed one person. Information regarding their identity and motives are yet to be ascertained.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the development.