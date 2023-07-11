Again, Simon Ekpa issues two-week sit-at home in South East

Simon Ekpa

By Nwafor Sunday

Self-acclaimed Biafra Prime Minister and freedom agitator, has again issued two-week sit-at-home order in the South East.

Simon who ordered people to sit-at-home last week, gave five reasons South Easterners must obey and adhere to the recent order.

He noted that the immediate and unconditional release of the IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was sacrosanct, noting that the sit-at-home order was to facilitate the freedom of Biafra nation.

His words: “Following the demand by the Biafra people for more sit at home civil disobedience, the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE) and Biafra De Facto Government In Homeland wish to notify Biafrans that there will be a sit-at-home civil disobedience starting from 31 July, 2023 to 14 August, 2023.

“The immediate and unconditional release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who remains illegally detained at the DSS dungeon.

“In preparation for “Biafra’s self-referendum and to further put the world on notice that Biafrans are taking their future into their own hands.

“To invalidate the illegitimacy of those who parade themselves as Nigeria’s representatives within Biafran territory.

“The sit at home will therefore take place in the following order: Monday, 31 July, 2023 to Friday, 4 August 2023 and there will be total lockdown in Biafraland.

He said that on Saturday, 6th August, and Sunday, 7th August, the two-week long sit-at-home will go on break as all Biafran markets will be opened.

“From Monday, 7th August to Friday, 11 August, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland while on Saturday, 12 August and Sunday, 13 August 2023 there will be a break as all Biafran markets will open.

“On Monday, 14 August, there will be lockdown in Biafraland. We hereby call on all market leaders to strictly adhere to this order and treat it with utmost seriousness.

“We also call on all oil companies operating in the Biafran territory to shutdown oil exploration on these dates to avoid the anger of the Biafran people, which may come with heavy consequences.”