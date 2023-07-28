Again, security operatives arrest 3 cable thieves at Lagos airport

By Prince Okafor

No fewer than three persons suspected to be cable thieves have been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

The suspect were arrested through the combined patrol team of officers from Aviation Security’s Crime Investigation and Intelligence, CII, Unit, and the Joint Military Task Force, JMTF, around the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Training School.

Vanguard gathered that while two of the suspects were caught at about while digging and cutting electric cables connecting the MMIA Powerhouse (International Wing, MMA) to the domestic terminal MMA, the third suspect, who serves as a link between the two other suspects and buyers at Arena Market, Oshodi was apprehended at Hajj & Cargo Terminal following confessions made by the two other suspects.

According to the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, “Ongoing investigation revealed that one of the suspects was convicted and sentenced to 28 days imprisonment for a similar offence, sometime in April, 2022.

“The suspects are presently being interrogated by officials of FAAN AVSEC after which they will be handed over to the Police for prosecution.

“FAAN remain committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.”

It would be recalled that the guards on duty at the Nigeria Airforce Head Quarters NADC gate halted three cable thieves along the airport road who were sighted digging the FAAN underground amoured cable with the aid of a digger, shovel and cutlass.

On sighting the guards, they took to their heels. A guard however opened fire on them aiming at the shoulder of Usman Musa, a 28 years old, a native of Adamawa State, residing at Ijora sustained gunshot wounds.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to 661NAFH Ikeja. He is presently receiving treatment at General Hospital Oyingbo while his other two accomplices escaped.