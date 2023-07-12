Again, ICPC arraigns OAGF Assistant Director over job racketeering

By Fortune Eromosele

For the second time in a week, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has arraigned an Assistant Director in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, OAGF, Mr. Yildiyel Musa Takat over fresh allegations bordering on fraud and employment racketeering.

The defendant was dragged before Justice A. A. Fashola of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 34, sitting in Jabi, Abuja.

ICPC, in a charge no: CR/148/2022, informed the court of how the accused person “while being a staff of the Accountant General of the Federation with the intent to commit fraud, did forge a letter dated 4th August 2014 purportedly emanating from the Office of the Accountant General, under the hand of Director Administration addressed to Director-General, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-science, Jos for the purpose of securing employment.”

In a 12-count charge, the defendant was also accused of forging several letters of employment supposedly originating from the Director (Recruitment and Appointment) of the Federal Civil Service Commission and offering same to his unsuspecting victims.

The Commission led by its counsel Eno Ighodaro further told the court of how the accused person forged other letters such as, letters of promotion and posting to other government agencies, letters of request for assistance from State House and signed by the late Chief of Staff to the immediate past president to some government agencies including ICPC with the intention to commit fraud.

His actions are contrary to Section 13 and punishable under Section 14 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, and contrary to, and punishable under sections 364 and 366 of the Penal Code Laws of the Federation as well as Section 1 of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act, 2016.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to him.

In a “Motions on Notice” supported by a 14-paragraph affidavit deposed to by the defendant respondent, the defense counsel, John Bello, moved bail application on behalf of his client which was not opposed by counsel to ICPC.

The trial judge thereafter admitted him on bail in the sum of N2 million and two responsible sureties in like sum who must work in a reputable organization and must live within the FCT with a verifiable address.

The matter was adjourned to the 24th of October 2023 for commencement of hearing.