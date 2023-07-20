Again, FG shuts Eko Bridge for 40-day repair

File image.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, has announced 40 days closure of the Island-bound lane of the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of Eko Bridge, beginning from Sunday.

Kesha, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the announcement, made in collaboration with Lagos State Government, was as a result of damage noticed on some of the bridge components needing urgent rehabilitation.

She said that delay might compromise the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge to endanger users.

“It should be noted that any further delay in the repairs and replacement of some of these bridge members could undermine the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge and the consequence of this can be better imagined,” she said.

She recalled that she, alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the opening of the Apongbon section of the bridge, announced that intermittent closures would be carried out as the maintenance work progressed.

“This closure is to allow the contractor, Messrs Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd., carry out the necessary repairs with the aim of restoring the integrity of the bridge during the stipulated time frame.

“While the service lane leading to Iponri will be available, some alternative routes are also provided for motorists plying the route from Western Avenue and its environ.

“Motorists are advised to cooperate with the Traffic-Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic,” she said.

She thanked the public for understanding and the usual cooperation. (NAN)