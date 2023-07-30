After NAF bombardments, SWAP holds mass burial for scores of terrorists

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the liquidation of scores of Islamic State Est Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at the weekend by fighter jets of the Nigerian Airforce, the terrorist group on Sunday conducted a mass burial in Marte, Borno state.

Sources disclosed that the terrorists had converged in the Jibularam and Kwalara areas to coordinate attacks against the Nigerian military when the NAF jets deployed to engage the terrorists struck them several times.

A Counter-Insurgency Analyst expert in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama who confirmed the operation,said the ISWAP terrorists held the mass funeral, Sunday, 30 July, 2023 for jihadists neutralized by the NAF jets in the North East of Marte.

“The terrorists were killed in a series of airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadin kai on July 29, 2023, at Jibularam and Kwalaram between 0830hrs – 0900hrs.

“Both air strikes were positive with casualties and destruction of ISWAP members and properties.

“The mass burial of the vanquished terrorists was carried out in the outskirt of Kwalaram by the surviving fighters.”