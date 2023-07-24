After months of incarceration, Pius Nweke regains freedom

By Vincent Ujumadu

AFTER months of detention in the Correctional Center over alleged illegal possession of firearm, the chairman of the foremost aluminum roofing sheets company in Onitsha, Anambra State, the Best Aluminium Company, Chief Pius Nweke, Monday regained his freedom.

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka and presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had on 14th June 2023 sentenced Chief Nweke to 10 years imprisonment with an option of N30m fine for the offence of unlawful possession of a firearm and another three months imprisonment without option of fine for the offence of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Nweke, whose ordeal was traceable to the protracted dispute between his community, Abba in Njikoka local government area and Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area, was released after meeting the conditions set by the court.

In an emotion-laden statement after his release, Nweke urged his people of Abba not to lose hope.

He said: “I have come to realize that in this world, God created different seasons for a reason. He allows us to pass through some trial situations even in our innocence for a reason.

“But in all things, God never in any circumstance fails to prove himself as the Lord of the universe.

“He has never failed to protect the innocent and fight on the side of those who seek genuine justice and just course.”

Going down memory lane, Nweke added: “For some years now, I have been made to pass through the valley and shadows of tribulations, but God has remained my strength and anchor. He has shown me that those who put all their trust in him can never be put to shame.

“At my worst moments, he has been a source of hope and victory. Even when they gathered against me and the course of justice that I have stood for, the protective grace and mercy of God has remained with me.

“As I reflect on the multiple challenging times I was made to undergo for standing as a defender to the just course of my beloved community, Abba, I wish to specially thank good spirited Anambarians who highly frown upon oppression and all those who came forward during my court trial and my period of incarceration to testify in my favour.

“I recognize distinguished personalities such as His Royal Highness, Igwe L. N. Ezeh, Eze Abba, other traditional rulers in Anambra state and some illustrious sons and daughters of Abba Community, as well as Most Emmanuel Chukwuma, the Archbishop of Enugu Diocese; Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Chiedozie Nwokolo, Bishop on the Niger; Venerable Dr. Emmanuel Ezeugo, and other kind hearted clergymen and Knights of Saint Christopher, Diocese on the Niger, for all their prayers.”

He assured that despite his travails, he would never stop seeking​ the course of justice and the propagation of the genuine interest of his community, adding that he will continue to serve and worship God Almighty in whom​ he holds in great trust to reveal every atrocious antics and actions of those against him and his community, Abba.

“I wish to encourage all sons and daughters of Abba community never to lose hope in their fervent prayers. I am very confident that at the end of this period of trial, truth will prevail over every form of injustice that has been meted against Abba community for many years now.

“God will definitely prove himself as the God of justice, and all who stood for justice will smile and celebrate when the day of reckoning comes”, he said.