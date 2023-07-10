Afropop star Richhe Rocky speaks on future of Afrobeats

Emerging Nigerian recording artiste Adisa Ridwan Olamilekan, popularly known as Richhe Rocky, has said he firmly believes that Afrobeats are here to stay and will continue to grow in the Western world.

According to the Lagos based singer, he envisions Afrobeats becoming a genre with the highest number of subgenres in the history of music.

“With its infectious rhythms, rich cultural influences, and global appeal, Afrobeats has the potential to captivate audiences worldwide,” he said.

“Afrobeats is here to stay and grow bigger and better! Afrobeats will have the highest number of subgenres in the history of this planet, let the world wait and see,” he added.

Richhe Rocky is eager to contribute to this growth and evolution of Afrobeats through his unique musical style and creative endeavors.

In terms of his current projects, Richhe Rocky is currently working on his highly anticipated debut album titled “Love and Humanity,” set to be released in 2023. This album will undoubtedly showcase his artistic growth and further solidify his position as a rising star in the music industry.

Richhe Rocky is a Nigerian recording artiste and songwriter who hails from Badia Ijora, Apapa Lagos. Playful yet introspective, his desire for a unique music style reflects his love of afro beats, from African music traditions.

His journey in the music business, his collaborations with talented artists, and his unwavering belief in the future of Afrobeats all reflect his passion and commitment to his craft. As he continues to overcome challenges, explore his creativity, and connect with his RockyFamz, Richhe Rocky is poised for a promising career filled with musical innovation and success.

With each new project, Richhe Rocky pushes the boundaries of his sound and explores new sonic landscapes. His unique blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and R&B creates a captivating listening experience that resonates with fans around the world.

From his infectious melodies to his thought-provoking lyrics, Richhe Rocky’s music has the power to transport listeners to a different world. His ability to effortlessly switch between languages and infuse different cultural influences into his music sets him apart from his peers.

As he continues to collaborate with talented artists from diverse backgrounds, Richhe Rocky is not only expanding his own musical horizons but also bridging gaps between different genres and cultures. His unwavering belief in the future of Afrobeats as a global phenomenon is evident in every note he sings and every beat he produces.