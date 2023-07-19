Afrobeats act, King Hector to release new song

After dropping covers and freestyles over time. It seemed like Hector went into hiding, except from dropping a few freestyles on social media and recently where he also broke his silence about his new release dropping on the 18th of August 2023.

This new single would be seen creating a new wave as an Afro fusion genre type of sound and can be said to have potential.

Odoh Moses popularly known as King Hector was born on the 5th of January 1996 to Mr and Mrs John Odoh from Delta state.

Growing up, he listened to all types of music because his dad is a great lover of music ranging from Afrobeats, Fuji, Apala country songs, r&b and many more.

He was inspired by top artist like Wizkid & Davido and he wanted to create and make music like they did.

His love for music started way back when he got more involved in playing the drums in church as early as when he was 15 years, then he fell in love with music more after he discovered he could also sing and make songs. He started doing freestyles at home with free beats and proceeded to create covers and more freestyles available on Audio Mac.

“Were were” Hector’s new single coming up is an Afro fusion genre that has a melancholic groovy mood, but still holds a message on reaffirmation of making greater height in life no matter what struggles or place you come from or what you have been through.

“This song holds emotions and groove “says, King Hector