Afrobeat rising star Damzkit drops new single, Selecta

By Rita Okoye

Rising afrobeat sensation Damzkit is currently serenading music lovers with his new single, titled “Selecta,” which was released on July 17.

Damzkit, whose real name is Ibrahim Damilola Ojomu, is an up-and-coming afrobeat artiste who has been making silent waves for some time now.

The Silver Spring, Maryland, USA-born Nigerian, who has a degree in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity, has released several songs in the past, including “Hold On,” “Corner” (featuring Zlatan), “Stand in Line” (featuring Dremo) and “Touch and Go.”

He also has an EP titled “Hypnotized” with a song list that includes “Biliki,” “Zombie,” “Galadinma” (featuring Ice Prince), “Answer Me,” and “Gbowo.”

Earlier on his birthday, on February 3, he dropped the single “Jehrico.”

The 28-year-old music talent further explained that his new single evolved out of a studio freestyle just as he also confirmed that the video will be dropping soon.

“I discovered my passion for music at the very young age of 11, and I’ve been honing my craft ever since. When writing my songs, I draw inspiration from my life experiences and the world around me. It usually takes me a few days to write a song,” he noted.

Damzkit, who further hinted that there are other works in the pipeline, said his career projection is to become a successful Afrobeat artist and to make music that resonates with people all over the world.

“I’m looking to collaborate with other artists in the future. My preference is for party songs, but I also enjoy writing love songs,” he added.