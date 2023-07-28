Afro Pop act, Flix C hosts house party, releases new song 

The vibrant and talented artiste, Flix C, recently set the entertainment space ablaze with an electrifying House Party held at the prestigious Olugbede Area of Egbeda, right in the heart of Unity Estate. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation as Felix Adakole Agbo popularly known as Flix C, took center stage to introduce his latest musical masterpiece to the world.

Hailing from the bustling streets of Ikeja cantonment, Flix C’s life journey is one of perseverance and passion. Raised in a military background, he discovered his true love for music and embarked on an unwavering quest to conquer the Afro Pop genre. As the beat throbbed and melodies filled the air, he shared his compelling life story with the eager journalists, giving them a glimpse into his unwavering dedication to his craft.

“I chose to push myself to greatness through music,” Flix C said with determination in his voice. “Though the road can be tough, especially when finances are tight as an independent artist, I have been blessed with amazing producers who have supported me every step of the way.”

The House Party wasn’t just an ordinary celebration; it was a spectacular surprise extravaganza to mark the release of his latest track. Eager fans and industry influencers flooded the event, eager to witness the magic firsthand. As the music filled the room, it was evident that Flix C’s talent had the power to transcend boundaries and capture hearts.

Looking ahead to the future, Zigi otherwise known as his signatory name, revealed his ambitious vision for the next five years. “I am determined to build a colossal brand,” he proclaimed confidently. “I believe in the strength of my artistry, and I am confident that my name will be synonymous with greatness.”

A fascinating aspect of Flix C’s journey is his unwavering faith and belief in God. Coming from a gospel background, he draws inspiration from his spirituality and emphasizes that he doesn’t need to resort to vices like drinking or smoking to fuel his creativity. “My inspiration comes directly from God,” Flix explained. “It is the result of my Christian upbringing, and I encourage all aspiring artists never to let anything discourage them.”

The HOUSE PARTY was a grand spectacle, made possible by the support of some notable brands that recognize Flix C’s immense potential. Gratitude goes out to WAP TV, Zbira, I-Fitness, Hope Father, Fitnesscaucus, and other generous sponsors who contributed to the success of the event.

As the curtains drew to a close on this unforgettable House Party, Flix C’s music continued to resonate with the crowd long after the last note faded away. With his unique talent, unwavering determination, and unshakeable faith, his undeniably poised to become the next big sensation in the Afro Pop genre. So, music lovers, remember the name – Fliw, a rising star ready to conquer the world with his extraordinary music!

The future of Afro Pop has arrived, and it’s embodied in the remarkable persona of Flix C.

Among the notable guests who graced the occasion were Tiwa Bakeh, St Joeblack Clothing, and array of esteemed MCs like Papa B and Baba de Baba who took the party to another moment of extravagant glamour.