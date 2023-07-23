African leaders, investors, others to brainstorm on challenges impeding growth

By Peter Egwuatu

Arrangement has been concluded for African leaders, investors, and stakeholders from diverse sectors to address pressing challenges and design market-led solutions for sustainable outcomes in Nigeria and other African countries.

The Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations Nigeria, co-conveners of the Africa Social Impact Summit 2023, have officially unveiled partners for the second edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit where the issues affecting the growth of Nigeria and Africa continent would be discussed.

The Summit has been scheduled to hold from 10th and 11th of August 2023 as at Eko Convention Centre.

Under the theme “Global Vision, Local Action: Repositioning the African Development Ecosystem for Sustainable Outcomes”, the Summit seeks to reshape Africa’s development landscape by fostering collaboration, innovative thinking, and impactful investment into critical areas such as Climate Solutions, Circular Economy, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Education, Health, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

Speaking on the co-convening, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale expressed excitement about partnering on the Summit, highlighting the UN’s dedication to working with the private sector and government to implement a cooperation framework for sustainable development.

“We want to see all stakeholders, especially the private sector, use the Africa Social Impact Summit as an opportunity to join hands to formulate a rescue plan for the SDGs” he explained.

While unveiling the partners for Africa Social Impact Summit 2023, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe CEO of the Sterling One Foundation said: “The African continent needs every impact resource and every player focused on how we can move from just potential and that is what each of us here has committed to, and I can’t express just how excited I am to see the number of partners we have brought to the table from what we had last year; this shows that the message of sustainable development is resonating.”

The partners who were unveiled and reaffirmed their commitment to driving sustainable development in Africa included the Coca-Cola Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, Sterling Bank, the British Council, MTN Foundation, SBG Insurance, the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA), the UNIDO Investment Technology Promotion Office, Nigeria, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Microsoft, SCALE Palladium, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Impact Investors Foundation, Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), the Nigeria INGO Forum (NIF), the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), the National Council on Climate Change Foreign Policy, Proshare, Ventures Africa, TechCabal and Trace TV.