Africa rich with boundless potentials for investments – Kalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called for strong ties, nurturing relationships, and dialogue between Africa and the rest of the world, to create a framework that cultivates shared prosperity and unlocks opportunities for businesses.

Kalu made the call while addressing participants of the Trade and Investment Summit in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that Africa was a continent teeming with boundless potentials for trade and investment.

Kalu who was represented the event by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, said the continent with its diverse economies, rich resources, and burgeoning markets present a promising landscape for sustainable growth and mutually beneficial partnerships.

He charged the participants to approach the summit with a deep sense of inclusivity and sustainability, urging them to seize the opportunity to forge new partnerships, explore untapped markets, and embrace innovation.

He also expressed optimism for a future that transcends borders, sparks economic transformation, and improves the lives of millions of people across the African continent and beyond can be created

Kalu said “Esteemed participants of the Trade and Investment Summit. It is with great pleasure and utmost optimism that I extend my warmest greetings to all attendees of this prestigious event. As we gather here today, our collective focus on driving economic growth between the African continent and the rest of the world is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering prosperity, collaboration, and inclusive development. Africa, a continent teeming with boundless potential, offers a wealth of opportunities for trade and investment. Its diverse economies, rich resources, and burgeoning markets present a promising landscape for sustainable growth and mutually beneficial partnerships. This summit serves as a catalyst for unlocking the immense potential that lies within this vibrant continent.

“In an interconnected world, the significance of global collaboration cannot be overstated. By forging strong ties, nurturing relationships, and promoting dialogue between Africa and the rest of the world, we can create a framework that cultivates shared prosperity and unlocks opportunities for businesses and individuals alike. This summit provides an invaluable platform for engaging in meaningful discussions, sharing insights, and building networks that transcend geographical boundaries. It is through open and constructive dialogue that we can identify areas of synergy, address challenges, and unlock the full potential of trade and investment to drive economic growth. Furthermore, it is crucial that we approach this summit with a deep sense of inclusivity and sustainability. By embracing diversity and empowering marginalized communities, we can ensure that the benefits of economic growth are shared equitably across society. It is our duty to safeguard the environment, promote responsible practices, and foster a culture of social responsibility that uplifts not only businesses but also the communities we operate within.

“I encourage each and every participant to seize this opportunity to forge new partnerships, explore untapped markets, and embrace innovation. Together, we can create a future that transcends borders, sparks economic transformation, and improves the lives of millions of people across the African continent and beyond. As we embark on this collective journey, let us approach it with unwavering determination, resilience, and a spirit of collaboration. By working hand in hand, we can build bridges, break down barriers, and pave the way for sustainable economic growth that benefits all. I extend my sincerest best wishes to each participant of this Trade and Investment Summit. May your deliberations be fruitful, your collaborations be fruitful, and your efforts lay the foundation for a prosperous future for Africa and the world.”