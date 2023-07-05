Afe Babalola, Ozekohme, Maikyau, others to storm Umuahia as Abia hosts NALT conference

Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

By Steve Oko

Legal luminary, Afe Babalola; renowned human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekohme; and the National President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Y. C Maikyau are among the eggheads in the legal profession expected at the forthcoming Nigerian Association of Law Teachers, NALT, 54th annual conference in Abia.

This is as Self determination and national integration; as well as internal security and national integration are some of the boiling national issues that would be at the front burner at the annual conference.

The conference according to the National President of NALT, Professor Eze Ngwakwe, will also deliberate on Citizenship and National Integration; Managing Right to Religion and Secularity in National Integration, among others.

Briefing newsmen in his office yesterday, Professor Ngwakwe who is also the Dean Faculty of Law, Abia State University, said that the conference to be hosted by the Faculty, would hold at the International Conference Centre Umuahia, from July 11 to 15, 2023.

Giving the theme of the conference as Law and National Integration, the NALT boss said that NBA President, Maikyau, would deliver the Keynote address, while Babalola, would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event expected to draw over 1500 participants from across various universities, law schools, and professional law bodies and institutes in the country.

Professor Ngwakwe further said that popular human rights lawyer, Ozekohme would present special paper at the conference while Professor Earnest Ojukwu, SAN, will deliver the lead paper at the event to be chaired by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

He said that papers presented at the conference would help to address the various challenges of Nigeria’s integration.

” They will help weld us together as a nation by identifying the forces trying to divide us, and the position of law”, he added.

Professor Ngwakwe who said that NALT which was formed in 1962 “is responsible for the publishing of the Nigeria Law Journals,” adding that it has consistently held its national conferences except in 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The NALT President who was flanked by ABSU law lecturers including Dr Haglar Okorie, and former Deputy Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Elechi, said that a communique would be issued at the end of the conference.